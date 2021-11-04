Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $50,952,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,788,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.