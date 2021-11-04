Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,380 shares during the period. Commvault Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Commvault Systems worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

