Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

CODI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,010,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after purchasing an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 85,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

