Compass Point Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $200.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Compass Point from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $166.24 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

