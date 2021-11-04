comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce sales of $91.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.60 million. comScore reported sales of $87.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

SCOR stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 332,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in comScore by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 855,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in comScore by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 251,195 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of comScore by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

