Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Announces Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 603,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

