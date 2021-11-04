Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

NYSE STZ.B traded up $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $220.30. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 152. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.05 and its 200-day moving average is $225.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

