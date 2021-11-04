ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $1.01 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00288903 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.