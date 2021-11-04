Contrasting MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) & 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 23.14% 27.42% 18.04% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million 2.77 $5.38 million N/A N/A 12 ReTech $720,000.00 6.54 -$21.94 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MIND C.T.I. and 12 ReTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 12 ReTech has a beta of 20.45, meaning that its share price is 1,945% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats 12 ReTech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. The company was founded by Angelo Ponzetta on September 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.