Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 952,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSDF. Desjardins increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

