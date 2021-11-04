Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,523. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.