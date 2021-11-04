Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. 4,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.