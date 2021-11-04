Corra.Finance Price Tops $3.96 on Major Exchanges (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for $3.96 or 0.00006477 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $135,774.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00086811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00074161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00101141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.04 or 0.07289117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,868.98 or 0.99635643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022533 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

