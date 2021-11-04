Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $505.00 at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $495.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $12.66 on Thursday, hitting $514.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $502.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,021.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6,858.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 102,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

