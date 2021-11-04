Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $36.03, but opened at $34.36. Coursera shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 29,100 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $559,595.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,845.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,385 shares of company stock valued at $23,040,266 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

