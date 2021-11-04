Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of COWN stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.82. Cowen has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cowen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cowen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

