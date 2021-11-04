Cred (LBA) Market Cap Reaches $3.62 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Cred has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $679,328.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00237581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00095855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

LBA is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

