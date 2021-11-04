Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,439 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alleghany by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alleghany by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Alleghany by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alleghany by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $666.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $563.47 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $649.14 and its 200 day moving average is $672.41. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.