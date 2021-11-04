Credit Suisse AG Has $17.55 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,983 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,277,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 177,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

CPB opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

