Credit Suisse AG Has $17.60 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,635 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after buying an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $539.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $497.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.78. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $551.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,527 shares of company stock worth $31,371,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

