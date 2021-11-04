Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

