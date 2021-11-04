Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,626 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 124,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

