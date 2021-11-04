Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -657.89%.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.
