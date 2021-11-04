Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.36. 9,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,794. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

