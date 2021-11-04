CryptEx Price Tops $14.40 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.40 or 0.00023452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.22 million and $2,974.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,427.44 or 1.00008997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00060832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.97 or 0.00758641 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

