CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $267,410.93 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00074716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.13 or 0.07291819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.46 or 0.99301633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022514 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

