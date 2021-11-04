CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $650,512.08 and $43,464.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00088218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00075501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00101791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.57 or 0.07322423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,406.90 or 0.99975546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022518 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.