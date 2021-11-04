CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAW. Cowen lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,421,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAW traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.76. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

