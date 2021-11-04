CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSGS traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 1,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

