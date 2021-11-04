CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CTS will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

