Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,494 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,494 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 59.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

