Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Steven Issa Sells 1,479 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CUBI opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,831,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

