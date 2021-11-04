CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Update

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UAN opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The firm has a market cap of $857.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.00 and a beta of 1.83.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $2.93 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

