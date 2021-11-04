CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.00 EPS.

CVS stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,301 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

