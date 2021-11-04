CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06 to $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million to $148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.63 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.250 EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.67.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $13.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,739. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $187.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

