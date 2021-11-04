Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Update

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

CTSO stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

