Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.72

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.72 and last traded at $100.65, with a volume of 23200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.11.

Several research firms have commented on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

