DAO Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $98.69 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $98.69 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00087562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00074538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00101356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.06 or 0.07262256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,776.38 or 0.99609014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022484 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars.

