DAOstack Market Cap Hits $3.19 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $192,403.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,053.62 or 0.99839902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00060518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00041768 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.28 or 0.00760867 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.