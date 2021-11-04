Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 146,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 147,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.