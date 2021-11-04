DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:DVA opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. DaVita has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $136.48.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
