DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DVA opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. DaVita has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

