Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading 41.6% Lower Over Last Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $306,560.54 and approximately $1,524.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00235222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00095800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.