Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

DNLI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 360,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.66 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,376 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $117,778.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,559 shares of company stock worth $3,022,191 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.