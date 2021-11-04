Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.47

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 972324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

DML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.42.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns -13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($24,925.32). Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 14,550 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$26,190.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,550 shares of company stock worth $1,279,850.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.