Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $18.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

DENN traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,368. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

