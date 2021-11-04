Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.