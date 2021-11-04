Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,473.11 ($45.38).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,413 ($44.59) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,596.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,516.96. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,762 ($36.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 73.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 1.61%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.