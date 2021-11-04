Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,335,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.36. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $116.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

