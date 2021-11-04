Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 3,142 Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,123,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,437,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,942,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. As a group, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

