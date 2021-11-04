Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $68,000 Investment in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,787,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $197,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rain Therapeutics Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.